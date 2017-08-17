KSDK
Pacific Northwest snarled in eclipse traffic nightmare; so far so good in MO

Alexandra Martellaro, KSDK 5:23 PM. CDT August 17, 2017

Although the historic total solar eclipse is still days away, some highways in the Pacific Northwest have already turned into a traffic nightmare.

Thursday, Oregon State Police posted stunning aerial photos to Twitter, showing 15 miles of bumper-to-bumper traffic along Highway 26.

Police say the standstill is due to people headed to the Symbiosis eclipse festival.

Here in Missouri, MoDOT says the state is expecting over 1 million visitors for the eclipse, though the traffic hasn't started picking up yet. Anyone planning to be out on the roads on Monday should give themselves ample time to get to their destination.

Southern Illinois is also preparing for an influx of visitors. IDOT is warning folks to exit the roadway during the eclipse, and to not pull over to look at the eclipse from the shoulder of the road.

No matter where you're viewing this historic event, the message is the same-- have fun, be safe, and give yourself plenty of time!

