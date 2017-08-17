Parkway schools prepare students for eclipse

On Monday, the sun and moon will align, and Karen LaFever will teach the lesson of a lifetime.

“This is a dream,” said LaFever, a science teacher at Parkway North High School. “To have an eclipse while I'm teaching astronomy and to be able to share it with my students.”

LaFever took her students outside to practice using solar telescopes, which make a projection of the sun during the eclipse. Students will be able to track and measure the movement.

“I think it’s cool because I get to learn about it more than other people do,” said Ally Ebert, a senior.



Students will run other experiments. For example, they’ll track how animals react.

“There are things I’ve been wondering about. Do the birds get quiet? Can you see the corona on a solar telescope?” LaFever said.

But, the eclipse is not just for science lessons. The Parkway School District has worked with teachers on ways to incorporate the eclipse in lessons at all grade levels in various subjects.

“You can also look at this in terms of fine arts. how do you photograph something? What music comes around during the eclipse,” said Jenny Proffitt, Parkway’s High School STEM coordinator.

When the minutes of darkness are over, LaFever hopes her students will always remember watching the eclipse through the lens of a scientist.

“To understand their place in the solar system; to understand their place in the universe; to realize we're on a rock and there's another rock revolving around us and there's a beautiful star that brings life on this planet. To really understand where they are and how special and important they are, that they are on this rock and this event showcases the motion of all of it,” LaFever said.

