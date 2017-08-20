Washington, MO, set for total solar eclipse

WASHINGTON, MO. - For many cities along the path of totality, preparations have been underway for years.

Organizers of the festivities in Washington, Missouri, said they’re not exactly sure what to expect Monday, but they are preparing for crowds between 5,000 and 10,000 people.

“That was really neat. We were like, ‘Hey, we’re really close to it,’” said Rebekah Denner, who walked through Downtown Washington with her mom, Willa Denner, where many stores kept their doors open late. They plan to come back for the main attraction Monday morning.

“It'll be really neat to see the creation of how our earth spins so much to where the moon is going to block it out just at that time,” said Denner.

The Denner’s visited from across the river in Marthasville. While others took a much longer and, perhaps, less direct route.

"I am here with my sister, my wife, and our two daughters, Martha and Claudia, and we are from Spain,” explained Jorge Fauste, who arrived in Washington by way of Spain, Chicago, Atlanta and then finally, Missouri. He, himself, is an astronomer with the European Space Agency, with several partial, and one total eclipse under his belt.

"You can feel the temperature dropping,” Fauste explained. “And everything getting dark and then the animals start singing."

The Washington Chamber of Commerce estimates thousands of people will visit.

"That's the uniqueness of an event like this because you don’t know how many people to plan for,” said Tessie Steffens, with the Washington Chamber of Commerce. “But based on the phone calls and the information we've been given, I think it's going to be a big crowd.”

For many, Monday will be a family affair.

“It's something that only happens once in your life,” Fauste said.

Monday’s main event is at Washington Fairgrounds. It begins at 10 a.m. People are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and pop-up tents for your viewing comfort.

