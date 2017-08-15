Rockwood Schools to have class during total solar eclipse

The Rockwood School District administrative building

EUREKA, MO. - Students and staff in the Rockwood School District should plan to show up to class next Monday.

The district officially announced Tuesday that it will not be canceling school for the total solar eclipse that is predicted to pass directly over the bi-state region.

“We are going to embrace the day. It’s a school day. It’s a pretty awesome thing that’s going to happen,” said Superintendent Eric Knost.

In a Facebook message, Knost said district officials had spent about a year thinking and discussing how to handle the eclipse.

Some school districts on both sides of the river have chosen to cancel classes next Monday out of safety and logistical concerns.

However, Knost said after talking with experts and emergency personnel, he didn’t think it was appropriate for Rockwood to do the same.

“I’ve been in contact with every other superintendent in St. Louis City and County, and they are all going to be in attendance. So I didn’t think we should be any different,” he said.

Knost also expressed concern about potential problems that could arise if suddenly thousands of kids don’t have a place to go during the day.

“If we don’t have school, I have 22,000 kids out in the community. Many would be with parents. Many would be without parents,” he said.

Instead, Rockwood Schools intend to turn the total solar eclipse into an education experience at all grade levels. Knost said students will be closely supervised to ensure they wear their protective glasses.

The district secured 28,000 such glasses by paying $3,500 and a donation of $3,500.

Knost said, “Kids are resilient. I have faith they’ll understand and they’ll pay attention.”

Parents, meantime, told Five on Your Side they think Rockwood is making the right decision. Though, some admitted they originally were going to keep their kids home.

“I really think this is the right thing to do. I don’t really think our area will be that crowded because it’s not even going to last that long,” said Sandra O’Brien.

Kim Mocker said, “I was going to let my kid stay home, but since they’re having school and letting them come outside, they’d rather be with friends at school.”

Rockwood parents who still might be concerned have two options.

They can keep their student at home using an excused absence just like if they were staying home sick. They can also have their student “opt out” of the eclipse, meaning they wouldn’t go outside to see it, but would still attend school that day.

