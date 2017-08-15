SLU using eclipse as tool to improve weather forecasts

After 575 years, St. Louis finally has a front row seat to a total solar eclipse. As residents and enthusiasts

prepare to stake out the best spot to view the event, researchers and engineers are planning to use it as a learning tool.

St. Louis is home to a nationwide research project to study the effects of the solar eclipse on our weather.

"This is pretty cool, we're kind of pumped. It's good to know our data is going right into the research they're doing to determine the effects of the solar eclipse on the atmosphere," said Jim Cramer, an engineer with Ameren Missouri.

This is the only site in the country with a built-in weather observation network to measure the changes, thanks to Ameren Missouri.

Ameren operates 100 weather stations across the state, sending up-to-the minute data to St. Louis University forecasters.

Meteorologists use that data to predict where power outages could occur before they happen.

"We're looking at what's the best way to do a forecast for winds in the 12 to 18 hour period. Nobody ever looked at that before," said SLU meteorology professor Dr. Bob Pasken.

Researchers will use those measurements, and weather balloons to track any changes that happen before, during, and after the eclipse.

"There are a whole group of people, I'll pick the baseball Cardinals, whose window of opportunity is not 24 to 36 hours. It's only a few hours out."

While parts of our area will experience totality, others may just witness a partial eclipse.

Pasken said, "Instead of having to wait 24 hours, we can watch all this go through in 30 minutes, 45 minutes. We can get a very rapid snapshot of what's happening in the atmosphere in this cycle that's going to occur because of the eclipse."

This type of research has never been done before, and of 20 launch sites across the country, St. Louis is the only permanent site.

"The SLU and Ameren Missouri Quantum Weather Mesonet is the only place in the country that has the surface based and upper air based network already in place. It's already been in existence now for years."

On the day of the eclipse, Dr. Pasken and his team will coordinate balloon launches at the same time across the country; 40 minutes, 20 minutes, and 5 minutes before totality, and 30 minutes after totality. Ameren will release weather data every two seconds, which Pasken said has never been done before.

© 2017 KSDK-TV