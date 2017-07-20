KSDK
Solar eclipse: Events happening near STL

Alexandra Martellaro, KSDK 5:15 PM. CDT July 20, 2017

ST. LOUIS - On August 21, a total solar eclipse will cross the continental United States for the first time in decades, and St. Louis will be in the path of totality. That means for a few minutes on a Monday morning, it'll seem like the middle of the night.

To celebrate, there are going to be tons of events and watch parties across the region. We've gathered a list of some of them, and keep adding all the time.

So whether you're looking to learn more about science and eclipses, or you just want to enjoy the eclipse with a beer and some live music, you're certain to find an event to enjoy.

Arnold, Mo.

Arrow Rock, Mo.

Augusta, Mo.

Bonne Terre, Mo.

Chesterfield, Mo.

  • Totality MO 2017 - Journey tribute band, food trucks, craft beer, education. Chesterfield Amphitheater. August 21

Crystal City, Mo.

  • Eclipse in Crystal City - Dome theater planetarium, HD theater with 10-foot high dome. Crystal City Public Library. August 21

De Soto, Mo.

  • Solar Eclipse Showdown - Solar energy demonstrations, crafts, concessions. Washington State Park. August 21
  • Great American Eclipse - NASA live stream, pinhole viewers, sundials, food vendors, activities, crafts, more. De Soto Public Library. August 21

Defiance, Mo.

Ellisville, Mo.

Farmington, Mo.

Festus, Mo.

  • Eclipse in Festus - Carnival rides, live music, games, concessions, sand sculptor, inflatables and more. West City Park. August 18-20

Herculaneum, Mo.

  • Herculaneum Solar Eclipse 2017 - Official NASA viewing site, 5K/1M fun run, music, parade, car show, food, booths, movies, petting zoo, bubble bus, fireworks, reptile show. August 19-21

Hillsboro, Mo.

  • Solar Eclipse Experience - Educational demonstrations, games, petting zoo, balloon launch, cosmic ray detecting, entertainment, education. Jefferson College. August 21
  • Blackout in the Boro - Food and beverage, public viewing area. Jefferson County Fairgrounds. August 21

House Springs, Mo.

Imperial, Mo. 

Jackson, Mo. 

Kimmswick, Mo.

Owensville, Mo.

Park Hills, Mo.

Perryville, Mo.

Robertsville, Mo.

St. Clair, Mo.

St. Louis, Mo.

Ste. Genevieve, Mo. 

Union, Mo.

Washington, Mo.

Wentzville, Mo.

Wildwood, Mo.

Carterville, Ill.

  • Moonstock - Four-day music festival headlined by Ozzy Osbourne. August 18-21

Chester, Ill.

Springfield, Ill.

