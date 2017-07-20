Solar eclipse: Events happening near STL

School children use protective glasses to look into the sky at a partial solar eclipse on March 20, 2015 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - On August 21, a total solar eclipse will cross the continental United States for the first time in decades, and St. Louis will be in the path of totality. That means for a few minutes on a Monday morning, it'll seem like the middle of the night.

To celebrate, there are going to be tons of events and watch parties across the region. We've gathered a list of some of them, and keep adding all the time.

So whether you're looking to learn more about science and eclipses, or you just want to enjoy the eclipse with a beer and some live music, you're certain to find an event to enjoy.

Arnold, Mo.

Total Solar Eclipse Party - Movies, music, contests, inflatables, Moon Pie eating contest. August 19-21

Total Solar Eclipse Watch Party - Live music, giant games, MoJo food truck. Jefferson County Library. August 21

Arrow Rock, Mo.

Total Eclipse of the Sun - Star gazing walk, astronomy lecture, more. Arrow Rock State Historic Site. August 20-21

Augusta, Mo.

Total Eclipse of the Sun - Live music, eclipse glasses, food and drink. August 21

Total Eclipse in the Park - Entertainment, food trucks. Klondike Park. August 21

Bonne Terre, Mo.

Solar Eclipse Celebration - St. Francois State Park. August 21

Chesterfield, Mo.

Totality MO 2017 - Journey tribute band, food trucks, craft beer, education. Chesterfield Amphitheater. August 21

Crystal City, Mo.

Eclipse in Crystal City - Dome theater planetarium, HD theater with 10-foot high dome. Crystal City Public Library. August 21

De Soto, Mo.

Solar Eclipse Showdown - Solar energy demonstrations, crafts, concessions. Washington State Park. August 21

Great American Eclipse - NASA live stream, pinhole viewers, sundials, food vendors, activities, crafts, more. De Soto Public Library. August 21

Defiance, Mo.

Total Eclipse in the Park - Entertainment, food trucks. Broemmelsiek Park. August 21

Ellisville, Mo.

Total Solar Eclipse Event at Bluebird Park - Music, food, activities. 11-3 August 21

Farmington, Mo.

Total Solar Eclipse - Hotel rooms, camping available. August 21

Solar Eclipse Party - Twin Oaks Winery. Live music by Deja Vu. Drink specials. August 21

Festus, Mo.

Eclipse in Festus - Carnival rides, live music, games, concessions, sand sculptor, inflatables and more. West City Park. August 18-20

Herculaneum, Mo.

Herculaneum Solar Eclipse 2017 - Official NASA viewing site, 5K/1M fun run, music, parade, car show, food, booths, movies, petting zoo, bubble bus, fireworks, reptile show. August 19-21

Hillsboro, Mo.

Solar Eclipse Experience - Educational demonstrations, games, petting zoo, balloon launch, cosmic ray detecting, entertainment, education. Jefferson College. August 21

Blackout in the Boro - Food and beverage, public viewing area. Jefferson County Fairgrounds. August 21

House Springs, Mo.

Deer Creek Eclipse Viewing - View the eclipse from the golf course. Local pigeon racing club will release 300 birds. August 21

Imperial, Mo.

Ring of Fire - Meramec State Park. August 21

Jackson, Mo.

Kimmswick, Mo.

Solar Eclipse Experience Kimmswick - Trivia, raffle, photo ops, etc. August 21

Owensville, Mo.

Midnight at Noon - Festivals with music, food and drink. August 18-21

Park Hills, Mo.

Solar Eclipse Viewing Event - Mineral Area College. August 21

Perryville, Mo.

Perryville Solarfest - Festivals, events and fun. August 18-21

Robertsville, Mo.

Total Eclipse of the Park - Robertsville State Park. August 21

St. Clair, Mo.

St. Louis, Mo.

Great American Solar Eclipse - Food trucks, museums. Jefferson Barracks Park. August 21

Ste. Genevieve, Mo.

Whispering Eclipse - Folk music, whispering pines. Hawn State Park. August 19-21

Celebrate on the Centerline - Music festival, beer garden, science activities, food vendors and more. August 20-21

Union, Mo.

Solar Eclipse 2017 - Festivities will be held at Veterans Memorial Park. August 21

Washington, Mo.

Celebration of the Total Solar Eclipse - Laser shows, street vendors, food, drink and more. August 19-21

Wentzville, Mo.

Total Eclipse in the Park - Entertainment, food trucks. Quail Ridge Park. August 21

Wildwood, Mo.

Celebrate the 2017 Total Eclipse - Human sundial, viewing of eclipse. Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park. August 21

Carterville, Ill.

Moonstock - Four-day music festival headlined by Ozzy Osbourne. August 18-21

Chester, Ill.

Eclipse in River City - Music, dancing, arts & crafts, food, movies, DJ and more. August 19-21

Springfield, Ill.

Native American Indian Festival - United Methodist Camp. Musicians, storytellers, crafts, foods. August 19-21

