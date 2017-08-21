St. Clair attracts eclipse fanatics

MADRAS, OR - AUGUST 21: In this NASA handout, The Bailey's Beads effect is seen as the moon makes its final move over the sun during the total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017 above Madras, Oregon. A total solar eclipse swept across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe. (Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via Getty Images) (Photo: NASA, 2017 NASA)

With a totality of 2 minutes and 41 seconds, St. Clair, Missouri, had one of the longest eclipses. Fanatics came from near and far to experience Monday's total eclipse.

Madison, Wisconsin, high schooler Brandon Grazioso decided 10 years ago he wanted to come to Missouri to see the eclipse.

"I just couldn't miss this for the world," he said.

Grazioso traveled with his grandfather to St. Clair and he couldn't wait for the big event.

"Something magical happens and you just can't explain it," said Grazioso, "and I expect to be moved by this moment. I'm ecstatic."

St. Clair resident Nate Sullentrup hosted an eclipse pool party for his family, including his brother Bob who was all set to watch his third eclipse.

"There was a little bit of cloud cover but that really didn't bother us much, so this was a spectacular eclipse," said Bob Sullentrup.

"It was amazing," said Gretchen McCarty, the sister of Bob and Nate. "Oh, my goodness, yes it absolutely lived up to all my expectations.

Eleven-year-old Michael Sullentrup knew he was watching something special.

"You might never see it again," said Michael, "and you usually have to travel around to see them."

© 2017 KSDK-TV