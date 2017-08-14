Transportation officials working to avoid eclipse traffic nightmare

With excitement growing over the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse, concern is growing over the major problems it may bring to roads across our area.

As many as 1.5 million people from all over the world could flock to the St. Louis area for the event. 5 On Your Side asked how road crews and law enforcement are planning to avoid a traffic nightmare.

Everyone we spoke with said there's no doubt traffic will be challenging on eclipse day. And since there's no way to tell how many people are coming and where they're all going, planning is tough, too.

Zach Bredeaux just moved into a home on the main road into Festus' West City Park, where thousands are expected to visit for an eclipse festival.

“Social media's buzzing about it,” said Bredeaux. “I wouldn't be surprised if it's backed up all the way to this driveway.”

Backups like that are concerning to Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis. Especially when it comes to the thought of emergency vehicles getting through.

“It's an old two-lane road that gets there. There's one way in and there's one way out. We will get them in and out, but it may not be very fast,” said the chief.

Lewis is planning to split his city in fourths along Interstate 55 and Highway A and plant officers in each area.

“We don't want to be in one area and traffic gets too great and we're blocked in.”

Many towns across the eclipse area are holding festivals where lots of drivers may be squeezed onto small roads. MoDOT officials are working with police departments to help keep traffic moving. That includes engineers tweaking the patterns of signals.

“So when traffic is flowing out of there you'll have more green time along certain state routes that we can control” said MoDOT's Incident Management Coordinator Owen Hasson.

For MoDOT and most police departments in the area, eclipse day is an all hands on deck day. And MoDOT recommends drivers to be prepared for any scenario.

“Making sure you have plenty of gas in your vehicle. Your tires are aired up. You have water on there. Be ready. Pack a lot of patience,” said Hasson.

We also checked in with IDOT. Their full team of motorist assist vehicles will be on the roads. And two major construction projects in the Carbondale area will be suspended so all lanes can be open for the weekend and at least through Monday.

