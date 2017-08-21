WATCH: Eclipse reaches totality in Union, Mo.

Eclipse totality in Union, Missouri on August 21, 2017. (Photo: KSDK)

UNION, MO. - We're pretty lucky here in the eastern Missouri and southern Illinois region that we just got a front-row ticket to the greatest solar eclipse of our lifetime.

For up to 2 minutes, 40 seconds in places across the KSDK viewing area, people were plunged into darkness as daytime became night when the moon traveled between the earth and the sun.

We had a camera stationed in the path of totality in Union, Missouri, to catch the historic eclipse. Watch above to see the Bailey's Beads and bursts of light during totality of the Great American Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017.



Photo: What St. Louis saw during #Eclipse2017

