What time to see the solar eclipse near St. Louis

Solar eclipse (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - The path of totality for today's total solar eclipse will move straight through the St. Louis metro area as it cuts across the entire state of Missouri then through southern Illinois.

You'll be able to start seeing a partial eclipse around 11:30 a.m., but the moment of totality, when the earth goes dark and day turns into night, will only last a few brief moments.

Here's when you can expect totality:

Columbia, Mo.: 1:12

Hermann, Mo.: 1:14

Washington, Mo.: 1:15

Wentzville, Mo.: 1:16

Chesterfield, Mo.: 1:16

Arnold, Mo.: 1:17

Hillsboro, Mo.: 1:16

Festus, Mo.: 1:17

Creve Coeur, Mo.: 1:17

Kirkwood, Mo.: 1:17

Crestwood, Mo.: 1:17

Farmington, Mo.: 1:17

Ste. Genevieve, Mo.: 1:18

Perryville, Mo.: 1:18

Millstadt, Ill: 1:18

Carbondale, Ill.: 1:20

Looking for the moment of totality for a city that's not on this list? Check out this interactive map from NASA: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/sites/default/files/interactive_map/index.html



Photos: St. Louisan in their eclipse glasses





Photos: St. Luke's eclipse babies

Photos: Eclipse watching from around the nation

© 2017 KSDK-TV