Where you can buy eclipse glasses near STL

A man looks at the sun through a special glasses (Photo: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - The Great American Solar Eclipse is less than a week away, so it's time to make sure you're prepared.

You're going to need a pair of eclipse glasses if you want to look at the sun, otherwise you'll do some pretty serious and possibly permanent damage to your eyes.

While many places are saying they're already sold out of eclipse glasses, there are still several local establishments where you can pick up a pair.

The St. Louis Eclipse Task Force has put together a list of where you can still buy them. You can find that list at www.missourieclipse2017.com.

