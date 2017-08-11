KSDK
Words 2 Know: Glossary of solar eclipse terms

Cool Words 2 Know For Total Eclipse Day!

Laura Brache and WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:03 PM. CDT August 11, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The countdown is on...the biggest 'skytacular' event of our lifetime, a total solar eclipse will happen on Monday, August 21.

In order to enjoy and speak intelligently about a major event you have to know the lingo, right? To help with the eclipse we left it to a professional...Tom English, Director of the Cline Observatory at Guilford Technical Community College in South Carolina.

Here are terms he said everyone should know as it relates an eclipse:

  • Photosphere
  • Chromasphere
  • Corona
  • First, second, third, and fourth contact
  • Baily's beads
  • Diamond ring
  • Totality

English says that to view the eclipse, you will need to wear eclipse sunglasses that are safe for direct solar viewing, certified by the British Standards Institute and meet the requirements for ISO.

