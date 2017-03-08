KSDK
Ed Sheeran bringing new tour to STL

Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK 9:07 AM. CST March 08, 2017

ST. LOUIS – Ed Sheeran is bringing his ‘North American Arena Tour’ to the Scottrade Center!

The tour will begin in Kansas City, Missouri on June 29, and arrive in St. Louis on Sunday, September 17.

Presale tickets Powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fans go on sale Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m., and tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here

