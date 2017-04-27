STL-area schools warn parents about '13 Reasons Why'

Netflix series 13 Reasons Why (Photo: Netflix)

KIRKWOOD, MO. - A popular show is prompting some local school districts to alert parents. The Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” is about the suicide of a teenage girl.

Kelly Klutes said two of her boys asked if they could watch the show. They had heard about it on social media.

“They asked permission to watch the show, and I told them I needed to watch it first,” Klutes said.

Klutes is in the process of watching the show, and said the sensitive subject matter concerned her. She shared those concerns with the principal at North Kirkwood Middle School, where one of her sons is a student.

In response to the concern of Klutes and other parents, the Kirkwood School District sent a letter to parents Thursday afternoon.

“We want parents to be informed of what their child is watching, maybe watch it with them. Preview it, make sure it is appropriate for your child. And then be willing after you watch it, to listen,” said Nancy Long, an educational support counselor at North Kirkwood Middle School.

Long said she is concerned the show could glorify teen suicide, and it doesn’t give any helpful information on how to prevent it and access help.

At least, Long said the show is a “conversation-starter” about a topic that may not otherwise be addressed.

“I'm always open to opportunities to talk about mental health issues, like depression and suicide. You just want to be aware, is it being talked about in a helpful way, in a healthy way,” Long said.

The Parkway School District also sent similar letters to parents.

Full text of Kirkwood Letter:

Dear KSD Families,

Mental health and education professionals across the country have expressed concern after viewing the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, adapted from the 2007 novel of the same title.

Although the novel has been a popular read among students the past couple of years and was on the New York Times bestseller list in 2011, the Netflix series is significantly different in its portrayal of death by suicide.

The primary role of our school counselors is to serve our students’ social, emotional and personal well being. We encourage you to talk with your child and contact your counselor if he or she was watched the show and might have questions or need someone to talk to. Please know that you can always reach out to us if you have questions or need to discuss concerns about your child.

Following you will find resources to guide you when talking with your child about death by suicide. As always, our school’s websites contain links to mental health resources and various other topics.

Several parents have contacted our schools recently as the popularity of this show has increased. Many parents are choosing to preview the series themselves so they can make an educated decision for their child.

As always, thank you for your support of our children and the Kirkwood School District.

Sincerely,

Bryan Painter

Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction

13 Reasons Why Talking Points, The JED Foundation

https://www.jedfoundation.org/13-reasons-jed-point-view/

Preventing Youth Suicide: Tips for Parents and Educators

National Association of School Psychologists

https://www.nasponline.org/resources-and-publications/resources/school-safety-and-crisis/preventing-youth-suicide/preventing-youth-suicide-tips-for-parents-and-educators

7 Essential Steps Parents Can Take to Prevent Teen Suicide

American Psychological Association

https://psychologybenefits.org/2013/09/23/prevent-teen-suicide/

American Psychological Association:

Life Crisis Services 24/7 Hotline: 314-647-HELP (4357) / 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

