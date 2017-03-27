Community raises $27K for technology at rural school

The PTO raised $27,000 to pay for software renewals at Daniel Boone Elementary School.

NEW MELLE, Mo. (KSDK) - Students at Daniel Boone Elementary School have their hands on technology. By third grade, they each have their own Chromebook to use.

"We use them for research, typing," said Connor, who is in fifth grade. "Technology is more resourceful and there's a lot of stuff on the Internet that can help us out a lot."

Principal Kevin Armour agrees. He says technology is an important part of education for both students and staff.

"It helps teachers more easily track and monitor student progress on standards," he said.

However, he says almost 100 of the devices were going to hit their "end of life," and it would cost $27,000 to renew the software's licensing.

But parents were determined to raise the money. And they did.

"When principal Armour made us aware of the need, we were kind of like, oh my goodness," said Susan Goetsch, who is co-secretary of the PTO. "We had a lot of people that just donated money just to donate money to help out and you find that with this school, with this community, that people just, when they know there's a need, they just chip in and help out."

Kids like Connor are glad they did.

"I think that's pretty exciting," he said.

Armour says, as much as the school values technology, it also values Internet safety. Information that should and shouldn't be shared online is big part of the lessons at school.

© 2017 KSDK-TV