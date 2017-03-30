Edwardsville voters to decide on property tax for schools

Voters in the Metro East will face a big decision next week. The Edwardsville School District is again asking voters to increase property taxes to help pay for programs at schools.

The question was first raised on the November ballot, but failed.

Elementary school band, orchestra, and academic program Challenge, are part of a long list of items Edwardsville School District 7 could cut if voters don't approve Proposition E.

"Middle school sports, freshman sports, we're talking about looking at the extracurricular activities at the middle school and high school, reducing those by 50 percent," described Superintendent Lynda Andre.

Proposition E will be on the ballot April 4. It asks voters if they'd support a property tax increase in order to keep the programs. Andre says it's a last resort.

"Over the last nine years, we have lost $56 million of state support," she said.

She says the district has already made drastic cuts.

"$14 million in budget reductions, reducing 75 teaching positions, salary freezes," she described. "We're at a point now though where all of those options have been exhausted and we now need to go to taxpayers."

Some students are concerned about losing their programs, and some parents are worried too.

But some people in Edwardsville don't support Proposition E, saying their property taxes are already high enough.

"I'm all for improving education, having quality items, whatever they need, but people on fixed incomes like myself, we're just getting poorer each time they raise property taxes," said Richard Woloszyn, a resident of Edwardsville.

Mike Firsching is also against Prop E. He's part of Citizens for Affordable Schools.

"We looked back at what's going on as far as the revenue for the district and what's going on with expenditures," he said. "Every year, revenue has been going up. There has been no drop in revenue in the district. And expenditures always have gone up, too. I think it's important to have the correct information."

There will be an opportunity to learn more about Proposition E this Saturday from 11 to noon at the Main Street Community Center in Edwardsville. Both sides will be presented.

