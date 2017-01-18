KSDK
Eureka HS buses may be delayed due to crash on Highway 109

Sam Clancy, KSDK 3:24 PM. CST January 18, 2017

School officials for Eureka High School said there may be bus delays after a crash on Highway 109 between Eureka High School and Old State Road.

According to a post on the school district's Facebook page, cars and buses were only able to go south on 109 due to the crash, and drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

They said buses may be running late, but said faculty and staff would remain at the school to ensure the students were taken care of.

You can check the Rockwood School District Facebook page for updates.

(© 2017 KSDK)


