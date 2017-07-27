Family sues fraternity after hazing incident at Mizzou

Mizzou Legacy Circle at the Mel Carnahan quad on the campus of University of Missouri (Photo: Michael B. Thomas, Custom)

A lawsuit has been approved to move forward in connection with an alleged hazing incident at the University of Missouri in September 2016.

According to the lawsuit, Brandon Zingale was a freshman at Mizzou when he pledged the Alpha Kappa Chapter of the Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity in the fall of 2016. The lawsuit said that on the night of September 27 — two weeks after the chapter was placed on probation for another alcohol-related incident — Zingale was "coerced by active members" to drink so much vodka that he nearly died.

The lawsuit said his blood alcohol level was .41 when he was tested at the hospital "nearly 10 hours after he had been drinking." The lawsuit also claims he was forced to drink on other occasions and was drugged against his will at least once.

The defendants in the lawsuit are the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity, the Alpha Kappa chapter of the Kappa Alpha Order at Mizzou and three men who the lawsuit said acted "individually and as an agent" of the chapter and order of the fraternity.

The lawsuit, brought by St. Louis law firm Chackes Carlson, LLP, called for a jury trial.

