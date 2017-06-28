Illinois schools worry over budget deadlock

Belleville District #118 staff watch pre-kindergarteners at play in a classroom. Photo by Bobby Stilwell. (Photo: Custom)

As the Illinois legislature continues to deadlock over a state budget, local schools are facing the possibility of closing their doors.

Belleville District 118 will not last long without state funding, which makes up half its annual budget. The district educates about 4,000 students and employees 600 people. Superintendent Matt Klosterman said the State of Illinois owes the district $2.1 million.

"There isn’t much in the reserves to move forward," Klosterman said.

Without state funding, Klosterman estimated the district would have to close by the end of September. That means students would not be able come to school and employees would not get paid.

Jessica Eller, a paraprofessional at Washington School and parent to a fifth grader at Douglas Elementary, said she is concerned about the budget deadlock.

"My kid wouldn’t be able to go to school and get an education. That’s awful," Eller said.

Without state funding, the Highland School District could also run out of money and close its doors in December. Superintendent Michael Sutton said the district receives about 40 percent of its education budget and 56 percent of its transportation budget from the state.

The Illinois special session on the budget ends Friday, June 30.

