It was a real-life lesson in real time.

A group of eighth-graders at Parkway South Middle School took a break from the classroom, and watched the full Inaugural Address of Donald Trump on live television.

"Watching it, I think it's a good lesson to learn," said student Paige Smith.

Social studies teacher Maria Flick asked the students to not just listen, but take notes.

"These are students that are used to looking at things on Snapchat, in little clips out of context, so I wanted to make sure they saw it in the full context," Flick said.

One of the questions Flick wanted the students to consider: the themes of the address.

"He was focusing on giving people power," student Erica Ryterski said.

The students have spent months studying the campaigns, the debates and the election. They said they're excited to eventually become part of the political process. Some of them will be old enough to vote in the next general election.

"I never knew anything about politics until I came to this school. And Ms. Flick has been teaching about it a lot. I'm really interested in that. I'm excited to vote," Smith said.

And now that President Trump has officially begun his term, one student offered a message about his hopes.

"To speak to everyone, not just one group, and to look forward and not the past. And to do good and not bad," said student Ricky Cowan.

(© 2017 KSDK)