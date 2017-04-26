Letter sent to Parkway Central High parents after anti-Semitic posts

Photo of an empty classroom in a university. Seats are empty. (Photo: Photo_Russia, Custom)

A letter was sent home to parents by the Parkway Central High School principal after anti-Semitic social media posts from two students.

In the letter from principal Tim McCarthy, he called the posts "unacceptable and antithetical to the values we share as a school community." He said multiple students alerted him to the post, which allowed him to talk with the responsible students ant their parents.

McCarthy said both students wrote apology letters, but he did not say anything about punishment.

Read the full letter below:

PCH Community, Regretfully, I am sending this email to share with you information regarding an incident that transpired within the Central High community via social media last week. As some may already know, two Central High students posted anti-Semitic images and messages on social media. The posts were viewed by a significant number of Central High students, causing many students to feel offended, outraged, hurt, and, for some, targeted. The posts are unacceptable and antithetical to the values we share as a school community. Thankfully, several students brought the posts to the attention of school administrators, which allowed us to address the offensive posts directly with the students responsible and their parents. Please know that your student’s safety, both physical and emotional, is always our priority. As a school, we have addressed the incident with both students and their parents; each student, I believe, has accepted responsibility for the harm they have caused. In an effort to repair that harm, each student sent to me a letter of apology and asked that I communicate to you their sincere remorse. As you deem appropriate as a parent, please consider talking with your student about the incident, as well as the apology offered by both students. We will continue to talk with students in the building to monitor the situation as we move forward. If you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me directly. From my perspective, an incident such as this is upsetting on multiple levels. Yet, as is so often the case in difficult situations, I was reassured by the positive actions of so many of our students. A countless number of Central High students recognized the posts were wrong and many followed up with an adult in the school to let us know what was happening and to share their feelings of concern and hurt. The commitment our students demonstrated to treating people with respect and dignity, as well as their expectation to be treated with that same respect and dignity by others, starts at home and we deeply appreciate your work as parents. As a school community, we will continue our work of creating a culture and climate that reflects these values. Sincerely, Tim McCarthy Principal, PCH

