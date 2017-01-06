Local students try out careers in pet industry

Local students try out careers at Purina at new JA BizTown booth (Photo: Local students try out careers at Purina at new JA BizTown booth, KSDK)

While many local kids went back to school this week, some other area students jumped at the chance to try out a career path.

Middle schoolers from St. Genevieve Catholic School in St. Louis jumped at the chance to run a brand new Purina pet adoption center this week.

Well, it's not exactly a new business. But it is definitely teaching life lessons as the newest simulated storefront at Junior Achievement's 'BizTown' in the Chesterfield Valley.

For a full day, these young go-getters tried their hand at being a veterinarian, a vet tech, and even sales and marketing.

Purina officials say the students at St. Genevieve helped the pet food company design the new booth at JA 'BizTown'.

"They're just getting a real big kick out of the idea that, 'hey we talked about these ideas and now it's happening,'" said Laura Lee with Purina. "And the booth is really popular so they're just really excited that the booth is really liked by all of the others students who are out here visiting."

Purina says the hands-on experience wouldn't have been possible without help from the Humane Society of Missouri, Build-A-Bear Workshop, and the website Petfinder.