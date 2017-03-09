Mehlville School District approves redistricting plan

New High School Map (Photo: Mehlville School District, Custom)

A redistricting plan to even student populations in the Mehlville School District was passed by a 5-1 vote Thursday.

According to a press release from the Mehlville School District, the plan will take effect in the 2017-18 school year and lower class sizes wherever possible. The release said all high school students as well as seventh and fourth graders will be allowed to stay in their current schools.

Transportation will be limited for the fourth and seventh graders grandfathered into the program.

Students transitioning to high school will be assigned to the new schools, but can apply for school choice.

Redistricting maps can be seen below.

Photos: Mehlville school redistricting maps

