Mehlville School District redraws district lines

Mehlville High School (Photo: KSDK-TV)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Some students in south St. Louis County may be going to different schools in the coming years.

The Mehlville School District Board of Education has approved adjusted boundary maps that will begin with the 2017-2018 school years.









More district maps are available online.

New bus routes have also been established for the new boundaries.

Students in 4th and 7th grades, as well as high schoolers will be grandfathered in to their current schools, with limited transportation provided. The 4th and 7th graders will transition to their new schools as they move to middle or high school.

In order to grandfather your student to their school, you must complete the online application here. The deadline to fill out the grandfathering form is March 17.

