O'Fallon Township High School agrees to cut $1M from budget

Photo of an empty classroom in a university. Seats are empty. (Photo: Photo_Russia, Custom)

The O'Fallon School District agreed Tuesday to $1 million in budget cuts for the O'Fallon Township High School.

According to a resolution, the school board approved the budget cuts by a 5-2 vote. The cuts will reduce full-time teaching staff by eight employees, increase athletic fees by $75 and registration fees by $25.

In addition to the reduction of teachers, the school will also be getting rid of one certified administrator and five non-certified personnel. The Early Bird program will also be eliminated.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

(© 2017 KSDK)