Parents fight to keep Catholic school in Dogtown open

A yard sign in support of St. James the Greater in Dogtown.

Parents are making a final push to save their children's school.

In October 2016, the Archdiocese announced plans to close St. James the Greater in Dogtown. However, parents refused to accept that.

Tuesday is the deadline for parents to present a proposal to the Archdiocese on how to keep the school open and thrive. The proposal includes ways to cut costs, but also ways to attract new families and increase enrollment.

The parents have also raised almost $200,000 in pledges and cash donations. The goal is to raise about $50,000 to match what the Archdiocese gives the school per year.

"We do not feel like this is a band-aid for next year," said Rebecca Wilderson, who is the President of the St. James the Greater School Board. "We know we need to do new and exciting things in order to keep the school open for years to come."

The parents have asked the Archdiocese to respond by Jan. 23, with a decision on the school’s fate. A spokesperson for the Archdiocese said they have not made a concrete decision about the school.

