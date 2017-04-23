Perfect pair: St. Louis County siblings ace the ACT test

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

Debbie and Curtis Stalter swear they don’t have any special secrets for raising kids.

But after two of their children earned the highest possible score on the ACT, people are asking.

“I really tell them, we don’t have a secret!” Debbie said.

Their daughter, Jessie, is a junior this year at Eureka High School. Her course load is impressive and full of classes that will earn her college-credits. Schoolwork always came naturally to her, but Stalter was still a little anxious about taking the ACT.

“I had taken a practice test and I got, I think, a 33, so I was trying to do better than that,” she said.

Jessie soon learned she earned the highest composite score possible on the test: a 36.

According to officials with the standardized test, millions of high school students take the test every year. Only one tenth of one percent of test takers earn a 36.

“I’m like, 'Oh my goodness,'” Curtis said.

“Yeah, we were — we were really shocked,” Debbie added.

Jessie isn’t the first Stalter to ace the test. Her older brother Nicholas got the same score two years ago.

“I was overwhelmed. I couldn’t believe it for the first five minutes I looked at it,” he said.

Nick is now a college freshman at the University of Minnesota. He and Jessie both say — they feel sorry for the next Stalter sibling.

“The worst part is, my little sister Jenna who’s got to go through all that, and have that high bar for her.”

Jenna Stalter is a freshman at Eureka High School this year, and already feeling the pressure.

“They already tease me [at school] because Nicholas,” she said. “And then Jessie got [a 36] and now it’s like – it’s nonstop!”

“Everyone has gifts,” her father Curtis said. “This one shows up in a test score, but everyone else has gifts. You just have to use them to the best you can.”

The Statlers have four children total. Nick and the oldest, Nathan, are away at college.

Jenna said she and Nathan take after her mother, Debbie. While Jenna’s academics are strong, she’s less interested in math and science, and more talented in theater and the arts. She said Jessie and Nick take after their father, Curtis.

Jessie Stalter is now touring colleges, and she wants to study chemical engineering. With her 36 score, she hopes to land a few scholarships.

