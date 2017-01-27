River Roads Lutheran faces threat of closure

A River Roads Lutheran student practices for a spelling bee. The school could close in March due to a lack of funding.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KSDK) - Over 30 elementary schools were once part of the Lutheran Elementary School Association. Over the past few years, many of them closed. River Roads Lutheran is the only one left in north St. Louis and now, a lack of funding could force it to close, too.

Students at River Roads Lutheran have a lot of pride for their school.

"If you're in a bad mood and you come here you can't help but to smile because everyone is so happy," seventh grader Marlysha Tucker said.

Over the years, the school has invested in its facility. The school also got reaccredited in October. Things were going well.

"But then in January, the school board said we need to raise more money because we are pretty much self sufficient financially," principal Yvonne Boyd said.

River Roads Lutheran is a tuition-based school and enrollment is low, with just 78 students.

"A lot of the times, because this is a depressed area, they can't afford to send to children here but they want their children here because this is their school choice," Boyd said. "They'd rather their kids be at this school."

Now, they need to raise $175,000 by March or the school will close. It's an ultimatum that has LaToya Allen, a parent with five children enrolled, concerned.

"My children love it and I would hate to have to move them to another school or possibly considering homeschooling them again," she said.

Closing the school could also put teachers like James Mitchell, who was once a student there, out of a job.

"We're definitely hoping and praying that everything works out and we trust that God will make a way," Mitchell said.

They're asking the community to help by donating to their GoFundMe account.

"We want to continue to share our story so that we can save our school," Boyd said.

Students will also be hosting a bake sale Wednesday, February 1 at school. It's an idea they came up with on their own.

"Our mission focuses on teaching kids to become Christian leaders of the future and that's something that's so important especially with so many things happening in this world," Boyd said.

If River Roads Lutheran reaches its goal of $175,000 by March, the school board would come up with a new way of operating the school's finances. The principal says that new module would allow them to plan their budget up to five years into the future and be more sustainable than before.

(© 2017 KSDK)