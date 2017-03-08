Shenandoah Valley Elementary closed Thursday due to flu outbreak

Photo of an empty classroom in a university. Seats are empty. (Photo: Photo_Russia, Custom)

Shenandoah Valley Elementary School in Chesterfield will be closed Thursday due to a flu outbreak.

According to a release from the Parkway School District, more than 50 students have the flu, and expected tat number to increase. The school's spring break starts on Friday, so the school is hoping the students can use the break to get healthy.

The school will be cleaned and disinfected during the break.

