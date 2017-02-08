St. James the Greater to stay open for at least one more year

A yard sign in support of St. James the Greater in Dogtown. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A press release from the St. Louis Archdiocese said St. James the Greater will remain open for at least one more year, but the school will need to fund raise to remain open past that.

The press release said the school will remain open as a parish-based elementary school for the 2017-18 school year.

The Archdiocese said a significant anonymous donation was made to keep the school open for the extra year. The Archdiocese said it will not be providing operating grants to the school after the 2016-17 school year, so the school will need to raise enough funds to cover the school's budget beyond the 2017-18 school year.

In October 2016, the Archdiocese announced plans to close St. James the Greater in Dogtown. However, parents refused to accept that.

As of January, parents raised almost $200,000 in pledges and cash donations. The goal was to raise about $50,000 to match what the Archdiocese gives the school per year.

