St. Louis University cutting 120 jobs

St. Louis University is cutting about four percent of all staff and administrators.

President Fred Pestello explained the cuts in a letter to students and staff.

Pestello says the school will eliminate 120 current positions and cut 130 other jobs that aren't filled right now.

The letter says employees will find out Tuesday if they'll keep their job.

A drop in revenue and enrollment left the school with a 10 to 20 million dollar budget deficit.

