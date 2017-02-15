St. Peter Catholic School closing at end of school year

ST. CHARLES, MO. - A St. Charles County Catholic School is closing its doors at the end of this year.

This has been an ongoing conversation since April, a committee at St. Peter Catholic Church made the recommendation to the Archbishop of St. Louis.

“I was really upset and I kind of couldn’t believe it at first, says one parent, Lilly Williams. “Hoping it wasn’t true or that it would get overturned.”

William’s daughter attends the St. Peter Early Learning Center, which is not affected by the closing. She says she was looking forward to kindergarten at St. Peter School come next year.

“Because it’s a big decision where you send your child and we’re very happy with everything here," she said.

As of fall 2017, St. Peter will be merging with St. Elizabeth-St. Robert Regional School, also located in St. Charles.

“Does it makes sense for us to continue our school or to invest this to ensure we have good quality Catholic education for our kids," says Pastoral Associate, Deacon Larry Boldt.

Deacon Boldt says next year, the school was looking at fewer than 100 students. Plus, the cost to keep the 90-year-old building up to code is costly.

“We hope that the future of Catholic education continues and we see this as the best way to do that,” he says.

For many parents, the question now is, ‘what’s next?

“We’re all talking, you know, where are you sending your kids for kindergarten,” Williams said.

