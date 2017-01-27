Summit HS principal wins MO HS Principal of the Year

A local educator was given a huge honor Friday.

The Rockwood Summit High School principal was named this year's Missouri High School Principal of the Year.

Dr. Renee Trotier received the honor during an assembly this afternoon.

The Rockwood superintendent joined Trotier's family in surprising her with the honor.

We're told she received the award based on her ability to collaborate and to personalize learning techniques.

