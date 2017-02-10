University of Missouri room, board rates to increase

Academic Hall on the campus of University of Missouri - Columbia is seen on November 10, 2015 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images, Custom)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - University of Missouri System curators have approved an increase in rates for student housing and dining at the system's four campuses.



The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the system governing board met on University of Missouri campus Thursday, and plans to meet again Friday.



The university will see its predominant room and board plan increase to more than $10,000 for the academic year. The plan includes a renovated double room and a dining plan with 225 meals per semester.



Junior Elsa Brodarick says the increase will significantly impact current students and won't look good to prospective students considering the university has already seen a more than 20 percent decline in its incoming class this year.



The UM System is also facing budget cuts from the governor, who restricted $31.4 million last month from the system's 2017 budget.



