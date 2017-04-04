Election Night results

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Three killed in boiler explosion
-
Atherton H.S. student bit by shark
-
Election preview
-
Man charged with murder of Berkeley Woman
-
Jeffco deputies hilariously troll sign warning of speed trap
-
The Deal Guy: North Face At Up To 70% Off
-
Abandoned baby found in Lakewood
-
Woman fights back against carjacker using gasoline
-
An overnight stay unlike any other at Hermann Cottage's treehouse
More Stories
-
MLS stadium funding dead after Prop 1 passes, Prop 2 failsApr. 4, 2017, 10:26 p.m.
-
Lyda Krewson will be STL's first female mayorApr. 4, 2017, 10:09 p.m.
-
Ferguson Mayor James Knowles wins re-electionApr. 4, 2017, 10:48 p.m.