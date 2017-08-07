'A Charlie Brown Christmas' coming to Peabody Opera House

A Charlie Brown Christmas

ST. LOUIS - A Christmas classic is making its St. Louis stage debut this December.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage, featuring everyone's favorite Peanuts characters, is coming to the Peabody Opera House on December 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. They'll be available through the Scottrade Center box office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.

The musical follows the Peanuts gang as they discover the true meaning of Christmas. Charlie Brown becomes discouraged by the materialism surrounding the holiday, and Lucy encourages him to direct the Christmas play. When Charlie Brown selects a tiny tree for the production, it's up to Linus to save the day and remind everyone of the real message for the holiday.

The play features a three-piece on-stage ensemble and beloved holiday carols sung by the Peanuts characters.

More information will be available soon at www.acharliebrownchristmaslive.com.

