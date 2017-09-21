Angelica Hale to join 'AGT' winner Darci Lynne in Vegas

When you're as talented as Angelica Hale, the end of competition on America's Got Talent doesn't mean your time in the spotlight is truly over.
As most of us know, the little girl with the big voice came second on AGT and the ever-so-talented singing ventriloquist, Darci Lynne, went home the winner.
There was nothing but love between the two phenomenal girls.
And to make things even more wonderful, Angelica announced on her Twitter and Instagram pages that she would be joining Darci again in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood on November 3 and 4 for live performances.
Beyond thrilled to announce that I will be joining @ItsDarciLynne in the #lasvegas #liveshows @PlanetHollywood Nov.3 & 4! Thx #AGT & 🇺🇸💖⭐️😍🎶 pic.twitter.com/lpX8i7KJl0— Angelica Hale (@angelicahale) September 21, 2017
Good luck to the two talented ladies and their amazing voices.
