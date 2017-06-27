AT&T's Kingdom Recap: 'Headhunter' commences the descent

Kingdom/Audience Network/AT&T/DirecTV-Justin Lubin (Photo: Justin Lubin)

What happens when humans stopping roaming in the wild? Jay Kulina (Jonathan Tucker) posed that question during "Headhunter", the fourth round of Kingdom's third season that effectively turned up the heat on several of its players/fighters.

Every man is blessed with the ability to be confident throughout the harsher periods of their lives. Some can even be overly confident, forgetting about others that lie in their wake, causing considerable amounts of pain. They do this in order to climb out of their own protective shell or go the other direction, revealing their true nature.

Jay has spent the past year trying to be someone he is most definitely not, and in doing so, has damaged his soul into believing this camouflage is actually real. The hour opens up with Jay standing outside his home smoking a cigarette, but he may as well be on Planet Jay, idling the terrace of destruction. It's the calm before the storm that Jay knows full well is coming.

He will soon be fired from his real estate job, but with a sense of class from his boss, who manages to give him MMA advice during the process of letting him go. This action kicks over the last domino that Jay was trying desperately to hold up for the first three episodes. It's like everybody was assigned a dress-up day, and Jay never took off his wardrobe. Ryan (Matt Lauria) saw through it and told him, but Nate (Nick Jonas) wouldn't do it. What you see in the bar ranting about the "agricultural revolution", snorting cocaine on an empty set of bleachers, coming home as high as a kite to his wife, that is the real Jay Kulina. A man apart from everyone else who is too friendly with chaos to quit it. Jay's confidence allows him to be fake for only a certain period of time. That time is gone.

Now that confidence is hurting people, and that includes his wife and kid.

Alvey Kulina's (Frank Grillo) confidence helps him disguise a significant pain that he knows isn't a common soreness or minor injury. Alvey has pain streaming down his arms like sensors firing at top speed, and he can't shut it down. It's affecting his way of life as well as his sleep, and only a gym and bottle of whiskey can take the pain away. He knows it isn't the lack of medication that he stopped in episode 302, but Father Time knocking on the door.

Unlike the first two seasons, Alvey is leaving alone, and can't consume himself in other people's problems. In training for his Legends Fight, Alvey has forced himself to confront all the ugly truths that his body has been hinting at for years. He isn't depressed, only thoroughly enraged and lacking a true replacement for his pain. The physical pain only foreshadows the upcoming void where he isn't going to be able to do what he once did. As he tells the doctor, he'll put a bullet in his head before he faces the reality of a condition like Parkinson's or CTE.

Tucker and Grillo play these men so well that it almost feels real. Alvey and Jay are the same person, but one doesn't have to hide it, while the other constantly does. Jay has smothered his inner beast to start a family, while Alvey has chased away everything that ever loved him just so he could be himself for good. At one point, Alvey says Jay is addicted to chaos, but it's he that can't quit that drug. Maybe he is chaos...

Ryan has problems of his own, and they center around Keith, who has ran off with knives and depression stuffed in his pockets. Ryan gets a visit from his old parole officer asking about Keith's location, and tells the fighter that he is retiring soon. This was a pleasant scene that really did recognize how far Ryan has come since the pilot. A man who spent four years in jail who is taking care of himself as someone else. But how much is he hiding under that calm gaze? More on that later, but first...

It's too bad Keith can't be saved, because later on in the hour, he returns with bloody hands and tears streaming. Ryan just thinks it is a breakdown, but his friend has done something terrible. As he drives Keith to the police station, Keith asks Ryan to pull over under a highway overpass. I know what you were thinking: this is NOT GOOD, but would it be a basket of avocados or something else? Ryan pulls away the tarp, and the dread strikes instantly. Keith killed a homeless man, the second man he has killed on this show, but this time, it was out of pure rage.

Or was it? All we know is this may be the last time we see Paul Walter Hauser, and if it is, let me tip my cap to the actor for bringing something unique to his portrayal of a damaged man. As lovable and oddly cool as Keith was, he was lost before audiences ever met him, but Hauser made it seem like he was worth saving. Lauria and Hauser have a great moment on the couch as they each realize-like it or not-how much they really need each other's company.

How much is Ryan hiding? One minute he is welcoming advice and council from Dom (Kirk Acevedo, slicing through Navy Street like a sharpened butcher's knife), and the next he is helping take Keith into the authorities. The woman he loves-Lisa (Kiele Sanchez)-is a woman he can't have, and Alicia (Natalie Martinez) is long gone. All he is his bible, the ring, and his rage. Lauria knows when to loosen the cap and tighten it.

Lisa does the unthinkable and sleeps with Dom after a long night of drinks and the latest mess-up from the Navy Street poison. Alvey catches Dom training with Ryan-a huge no no-and lays into him. Feeling bad, Dom uncoils his puppy dog glare on Lisa, and she falls for it, especially when he talks about her miscarriage. I am not sure if she had sex with Dom to send a message to someone else, to mend her own suffering like taking a drug you shouldn't, or just stopped caring. Either way, I am sure it will cause proverbial damage down the road.

Christina spends the episode finding out more about Nate's boyfriend, and then getting kicked out of Jay's house, when she calls his bluff, and tells him to deal with his troubles. The reason she can't get too upset with Jay or Alvey is the fact that she has done everything they did and then some. The entire Kulina family needs to buy an estate and be followed around by a reality show crew. The Kardashians have nothing on them.

Did I mention Garo (Bryan Callen) can't get Nate a fight? Ryan wants to fight on Alvey's card, which is already causing lunch room drama between the two. Remember, there can only be one alpha in that gym, and Ryan isn't giving up the mantle easily. I keep thinking back to Alvey and Ryan's late night tussle in season one, wondering if we will get round two.

Next week, Jay descends further into madness, Alvey stays enraged, and Ryan continues to lift the pot off his boiling world as Dom continues to douse the gym in flames.

Kingdom's greatest scenes is the action outside the ring, and I don't expect that to change as the final six hours play out. As entertaining and well choreographed as the actual fights are-they last mere minutes, and only represent a shade of the juice on this show. What happens when you can't choke out your problems?

Slowly but surely, Kingdom is turning up the heat on its characters. Which one loses his or her nerve first?

