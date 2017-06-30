AT&T/DirecTV

In the end, do we all end up alone? Is it best for others that way if men and women are stripped of everything they love and thrown into isolation? Another week on Kingdom, and more philosophical conundrums from the mind of a fighter that can relate to just about anybody.

"Please Give" placed a grenade next to several characters and pull the pin. The Ryan Wheeler that served four years in jail for assault returned to action. Jay tried every which way but loose to fool himself into thinking he was someone else, but lost Amy and the baby in the end. Alvey's pain is cutting in his training, and with a neurologist appointment pending, he nearly gives up on the Matt Hughes fight. Lisa finds her one nighter with Dom (Kirk Acevedo) to have follow-up repercussions, while Christina tries her best to play house with a bunch of younger versions of herself.

Leave to Frank Grillo's Alvey Kulina to spin another thought provoking monologue to open up the midway point episode of this Audience Network series before all the madness unfolds.

As we see Jonathan Tucker's kind hearted Joker adapt to new hours and a couple new jobs, Grillo's voiceover describes a man who is best set living among himself and the fair assortment of demons. Hearing Alvey say, "I've never broke down or been holed up. I don't look too far ahead, because there's zero visibility", I couldn't but recall Al Pacino's detective in Heat telling his ex-wife: "I gotta hold onto my angst. I preserve it, because I need it. It keeps me sharp, on the edge, where I gotta be." It's an easier fit due to the fact that Grillo is a powerhouse performer like Pacino, but only one that punches a lot better.

Like Vincent Hanna, Alvey can't be a happy camper, because then he may appear weakened, an easier target for his troubles to find him. It's impossible to not link the troubles of Alvey to Jay, because of their similar makeup. Both are creatures of habit with short fuses who can't live a civilized life. Whenever they try to do that, it blows up in their face. Alvey tried with Christina and failed. He tried with Lisa and failed. Jay found someone to love in Ava, but it blew up in his face. He found someone safer in Amy, and it didn't work out. You can't change who you are without hurting people. Imagine setting an alarm clock that always rings too soon.

Creator/writer Byron Balasco is addicted to complex questions without reasonable answers, and he stirs those ingredients into the weekly batch of goodness that is AT&T's Kingdom. I've never seen a show that treats its characters like dangerous storms instead of ivory tower residents.

Can I take a minute to talk about Matt Lauria's performance? Most of the season' heavy lifting has been performed by Grillo and Tucker, so it's nice to see Lauria get a three stage play in this episode to showcase his talents. A ticking timebomb who lives in denial of his own ability, Ryan starts out the hour by having an uncomfortable confrontation with a pair of men claiming to be collectors for children seeking education. Then, he takes Dom to his church meeting, where he uncoils his true feelings about the misfortune of Keith and his place in this world.

Seeing how the world treated Keith due to his viewing of a traumatic incident as a child, Ryan is forced to wonder what else is there for man once they've been scarred. He could be talking about himself, since we saw him have to end his dad's life last season, and he's already dealing with supreme anger management issues.

Those issues come to a head when he comes home later in the episode to find those same men who acosted him earlier about giving back to kids were simply casing his home. When Ryan chases one of the men down, he beats the man to within an inch of his life. I am talking about 8-10 punches with a few elbow crushes thrown in for good measure.

This sequence made me wonder about something: aren't we all capable of what Ryan did? Without the precision of his blows, every human is wired to blow up at a certain point. After peeling information from Dom about what he did with Lisa (Ramos didn't have to say the words, Ryan already knew in his head) and thinking about Keith, Wheeler was at a breaking point. Back in the pilot, Ryan warned Alvey about what returning to fighting would do to him, a man who spent four years in jail for aggravated assault.

What you see now-the aggravation spilling out again-was premeditated, and should have been expected. The Destroyer is back, and not in a good way.

Tucker pours himself into Jay. Like Grillo and Alvey, the lower Jay gets, the better platform it provides Tucker with to blow us away. Jay is now gathering up recycled goods by day, working as security for a film set by night, but he's still doing drugs and absent from his family's life. When he comes home from work to find a car being packed, we saw the writing on the wall before Jay could understand the print.

Amy takes the baby from Jay, and the episode closes with her driving off, with a desolate moonlight isolating Jay in the street. He is alone again. Perhaps, it is best that way.

For a lot of these characters, it is best. Let the darkness swallow them up, and spit them out tougher.

Alvey isn't quitting his fight after all, as he plans to drink and have enough sex to dull the pain. Ryan is going to have to mend some old wounds and see where the police place their investigation. Jay is going to need to return to the gym to take his mind off things. Christina is finding herself in over head with her new job, but is getting pursued again by Alvey, which is a nice touch.

Oh, and Nate (an absent but still lurking Nick Jonas) has a fight against a 6-0 fighter next week.

Kingdom has five rounds left, and I know Balasco is going to make them count. Like a fighter in a ring, he treats every episode like it is his last dance in the wild. No character is safe in his jungle, and the viewers are all the better for it.

*Kingdom airs weekly on the Audience Network via AT&T UVerse and DirecTV every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Central Standard Time.

© 2017 KSDK-TV