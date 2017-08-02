Big & Rich replaces Lynyrd Skynyrd at Washington Town and Country Fair

LAS VEGAS - MAY 26: Big and Rich perform on stage at the "39th Annual Country Music Awards" on May 26, 2004 at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2004 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, MO. - Country music duo Big & Rich are coming to Missouri this weekend.

The duo will perform at the Washington Town and Country Fair on the main stage Friday night.

On Tuesday, fair organizers announced Lynyrd Skynyrd will not be performing this weekend after an ‘unforeseen medical emergency’ of one of their members.

