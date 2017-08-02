Big & Rich replaces Lynyrd Skynyrd at Washington Town and Country Fair

WASHINGTON, MO. - Country music duo Big & Rich are coming to Missouri this weekend.
The duo will perform at the Washington Town and Country Fair on the main stage Friday night.
On Tuesday, fair organizers announced Lynyrd Skynyrd will not be performing this weekend after an ‘unforeseen medical emergency’ of one of their members.
For more information and tickets to the fair click here.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs