Buffa: 3 invaluable Martin Landau performances

Over the course of a career that spanned 179 films/television shows and 64 years, Martin Landau gave many great performances. He won an Oscar for Ed Wood, playing the devious Bela Lugosi, and also made memorable turns in North by Northwest and the original Mission: Impossible television series. For me, neither of those roles landed in my favorite Landau performances.

When the actor passed away on Saturday at the tender old age of 89 years, I immediately drew up the three performances that I was most fond of. They didn't demand awards or make people stop in their tracks, but they had an effect on me at the movies, so here we go:

Bob Ryan/Entourage

The Doug Ellin HBO comedy was a light breezy glimpse into the interworkings of Hollywood's fierce ego battlegrounds, but Landau's hapless agent was a real treat. Bob Ryan was so old school, he tried to convince a producer of a script's worth by performing jokes with a quarter. Bob had a story for every trouble he ran into, and it drove Jeremy Piven's Ari Gold nuts, while making the audience laugh. Bob's signature line was: "Does that sound like something you'd be interested in?" Thanks to Ryan, the Ramones script died a quiet death on the show.

Judge Abe Petrovsky/Rounders

When I heard Landau died, I found this poker gem from writers Brian Koppleman and David Levien on Netflix, and gave it another viewing. A potent film about the highs and lows of poker gambling is held up by a star making performance from Matt Damon along with breakneck work from Edward Norton and John Malkovich, but Landau's Judge has a great small supporting part. Judge Petrovsky takes refuge with the young Mike McDermott (Damon), giving him a loan to get out of a deadly debt.

Without Landau's character, the end is grim for our protagonist, but it's two separate scenes that make the actor's work dynamic. First, he tells McDermott about his hardship in leaving a Jewish family of Rabbis to become a judge in New York, and the second is where he explains why he is indeed helping the young man out. Small role, potent work, classic Landau.

Harry Trimble/The Majestic

While The Truman Show is well-known for being the reveal behind Jim Carrey's talents, his work in Frank Darabont's classy film about old movies and mistaken war heroes also pay credence to the funny man's talents. But Landau's work as the heart and soul of a small town that mistakes Carrey's screenwriter for a long lost war hero is the true glue that holds the film together. Trimble wanted Carrey's writer to be his son that he overlooked numerous red herrings that it wasn't true, and the process was heartwarming and bittersweet at the same time. The two actors had great chemistry together, thus lifting up a flawed film about wild coincidence and chance.

Landau made a mark on the small and big screen, working until the end of his days. He has two projects in development as well as the recently released The Last Poker Game and the currently in post-production Without Ward. These three roles listed above may cause an eye roll or two among film lovers, but what good would I be if I merely followed the crowd up the stream? Art has a different effect on each soul, and Landau's unsung work hit the hardest with me.

Should I re-watch Ed Wood just to find out how great Landau was in it? That is definitely something I'd be interested in.

