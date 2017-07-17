KSDK
Ed Sheeran posts set picture after 'Game of Thrones' cameo

Associated Press , KSDK 10:13 AM. CDT July 17, 2017

Ed Sheeran is basking in the aftermath of his "Game of Thrones" cameo.

Sheeran appeared as a Lannister soldier leading a group in song in the season premiere of the hit HBO fantasy drama, which debuted on the premium cable channel Sunday night.

The 26-year-old British singer posted a shot of himself on screen on Instagram Sunday with the caption, "Throwback to the time I was a Lannister." He also posted a picture of himself on set alongside Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark.

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on


Producer David Benioff said in March that they had been trying to get Sheeran a spot on the show for years to surprise Williams, who's a Sheeran superfan.

 

© 2017 Associated Press


