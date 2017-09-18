Evie Clair will compete in AGT finals after dad's death

Evie Clair, a 13-year-old from Florence, Arizona, performs on America's Got Talent. (Photo: Trae Patton/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

FLORENCE, ARIZ. - Evie Clair, from Florence, Arizona, has decided to return and compete in the finals of "America's Got Talent," according to her mother's blog.

The 13-year-old had been singing for her father, who was fighting stage 4 colon cancer. Her father passed away earlier this month after he was taken off life support, just days before Evie was set to compete in the show's finals.

Simon Cowell said last week that Evie was given the option to return for finals or come back next season. According to her mom's blog entry on Sunday, Evie plans to compete.

"Some big AGT plans are in the works for both Tuesday and Wednesday of next week," her mother wrote. "You will not want to miss the finale, so keep your schedules open and start planning parties to make sure your friends see it too."

The "America's Got Talent" finals will air Sept. 19 on 5 On Your Side.

© 2017 KPNX-TV