Free admission to MoBot on July 24

KSDK 2:47 PM. CDT July 17, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Missouri Botanical Garden is offering free admission on July 24 in honor of the founder’s birthday.

Guests can enjoy old-fashioned entertainment and free garden and children’s garden admission in honor of Henry Shaw’s 217th birthday, according to a press release from MoBot. There will also be a giant birthday card guests can sign.

Regular admission is normally $12.

MoBot is located at 4344 Shaw Boulevard in south St. Louis.

