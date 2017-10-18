Kenny Chesney to play at Busch Stadium in 2018

ST. LOUIS – Country artist Kenny Chesney is making a stop in St. Louis on his ‘Trip Around the Sun Tour’ in 2018.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Chesney will play at Busch Stadium on July 21, 2018 at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. A limited number of presale tickets for American Express Preferred Members will be available starting October 21 at 10 a.m. Valued VIP presale tickets go on sale October 24 at 10 a.m.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @kennychesney is coming to Busch Stadium on July 21, 2018! Tickets on sale October 27 at 10AM CT at https://t.co/X5QHKiu6qi. pic.twitter.com/gCEt0sueoe — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 18, 2017

