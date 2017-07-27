Kingdom 309/Justin Lubin/DirecTV/AT&T (Photo: Justin Lubin)

And breathe, Navy Street family.

I really didn't think "Kingdom" could get much better. When a show sets such a dynamic precedent in its first 38 episodes, coming up with something even better seems like a million-to-one shot. But maybe this is another reminder that before we underestimate Byron Balasco's storytelling talents, we should tread lightly.

The most dynamic thing about this series is that a show about fighters can teach us so much about the ordinary human condition: the inner demons we struggle with, the expectations placed upon us by our parents and our need to get along in the world. How fighting is a part of these characters lives, but the real blood they shed comes from their own hands and doing.

As I watched "Cactus" unfold, I kept thinking to myself, what if?

What if Alvey's mother hadn't locked him out?

What if Alvey had trained with his son Nate later that day like normal instead of insisting on drinking and passing out in the bedroom?

What if Nate hadn't decided to tell his father about his sexuality at a bar in Tucson when he was drunk?

What if Jay (Jonathan Tucker) had stayed at the table and eased the two men into this revelation?

Then again, there never is a "right" time, is there?

Our lives are full of scenarios that we toy with in our head before we make a final decision on which to act, and we pay the consequence for that action. Once Alvey reacted negatively to Nate's silent urge to be accepted no matter what, he killed his son. It was over. After spending 38 hours with this angry aging lion of a man, we knew how he'd react. You can never take back a first impression. The bar scene doesn't become jarring without the acting talents of Grillo, Tucker and Jonas. They were tremendous. All the way. So believable. So authentic it got painful when Nate Kulina lost his nerve and caught a bullet for merely acting out, did not staying silent again. That's life. It hits you with its hardest punch when you aren't looking, flooring you instantly, and sucking all the air out of your chest. That's "Kingdom".

Let's talk about this powerful episode of television that crawled out of our televisions and beat us up. It's quite early for a drink, but I'm pouring one.

Round 1

Before we discuss Arizona sadness, let's stay in Venice with the Dom poison trials culminating at last!

It turns out I was right about Ryan (Matt Lauria, not going quietly into the night) hurting himself with that punch to Dom's jaw, resulting in a canceled fight and several other lingering wounds on Navy Street. How else was Dom truly going to rupture the gym in more ways than one?

It started when he got a job that had no business belonging to him, a circumstance that was rushed along due to Alvey's sudden return to the ring. That's right, folks. The Dom poison started with a stack of dominos being kicked over with the Legends fight, prompting the need for an extra trainer.

It's like Kirk Acevedo's former fighter (if he even was one to begin with) infiltrated Navy Street like Donnie Brasco dug his feet into the mob, going step by step with alliances. He got close to Lisa (Kiele Sanchez, wasting zero seconds as a woman on fire inside) and slept with her, which gave him steps on Ryan and Alvey. He got close to Ryan, using Alvey's well-worn tactics against the hungry fighter to gain his trust. Enter Mario Goldschmidt-a journalist always lurking around Navy Street looking for crumbs-and the fire was set.

Round 2

Dom, white hot furious from getting fired, leaks information to Mario about the many fires he started, but throws the blame on Ryan and Lisa's past and current messy lives. Ryan, who is just trying to desperately to keep the demons at bay, finds out, and basically calls Lisa scum for sleeping with Dom, which leads into all the ugly things wrapped around their attractions and past dealings.

Dom tries to burn the story, but can't, so he comes to Navy Street, where Lisa has had enough, and Ryan goes off, slugging Dom, and breaking his hand. Ryan's fight is gone, but his relationship with Lisa is fractured, because if you imagine all the ugly things you could say to your ex at the worst time, Ryan said them to Lisa in the office.

So, Dom didn't succeed on dividing Alvey and Ryan, but he blew up the future of Lisa and Ryan, and led to a big decision on her future.

Round 3

Lisa is leaving Navy Street, taking over King Beast.

First, good for her. Ms. Prince hasn't had an easy run on Kingdom, first watching her ex come out of prison and walk back into her life, which consumed her now ex-boyfriend in Alvey and eventually led to their separation. She lost a baby that she didn't exactly want with Alvey and has dealt with the drama of the gym as Alvey gave her more space to control.

But, she has been rising through the ranks with her grooming of Natalie Martinez's Alicia, Ryan's current dominance, and of course, Alvey's return to the ring. This lioness has earned the right to sit at the lion's table, and Garo (Bryan Callen, again making a lot out of a little) knows it too, pushing her to take the job, and leave the reality show drama of Navy Street behind.

So, in a way, the actions of Dom pushed Lisa to take this job, and better her life. That should include leaving Ryan behind, but possibly retaining Alvey and Jay as friends.

Speaking of those Kulina boys...

Round 4

Three Kulina boys walk into a bar in Tucson with issues as deep as the Grand Canyon and shoulders as wide as Paul Bunyan. What could go wrong? A lot actually.

From the moment we found out Jonas' Nate was gay, all we could think about was the eventual conversation with Alvey. Where would it take place, and how would it go? Alvey is a caveman in his beliefs and as tough as they come, but perhaps an unexpected tender side of the King Kulina would emerge. Levity, after all, isn't a hard nut to crack with the right situation.

However, I knew that no matter when Nate chose to tell the man he looked up that he wasn't the son Alvey bred him to be, that the older man would react poorly, or not at all. We are talking about ferocious individuals here who fight in cages and lock themselves in even smaller cages outside the ring.

How the night ended contrasts so much with how it began. Alvey training with his sons in the early hours of the day, carving out a piece of the desert for themselves to weld themselves together as a family at long last.

What was easily the best opening for Kingdom wasn't going to maintain its sunny complexion, as glorious and unexpected as it was. When Talia Shire's Kulina matriarch decides to end a lovely conversation with Alvey about recovery by sending her son off on a burger mission only to lock him out of visitation, the tipping of the iceberg had commenced.

I mean, reconnecting with your sons AND your mother in under two hours of television is unheard of for a reason. Alvey reacts by going home, canceling the afternoon workout with Nate, and drinking himself to sleep. All the noise in Alvey's life has returned.

And then, they go out to a small dive bar in Tucson, where no good things can happen.

The three men are a few beers and whiskeys into the night when Jay spots a lovely older woman to heal his wounds at the bar, leaving Alvey and Nate alone. Right here, Nate knows it is time.

The revelation doesn't happen before Alvey pours his guts out to his youngest son about how proud he is of him and how the three of them must stick together at all times, because friends and lovers come and go. Keep in kind last season, Alvey urged Nate to quit fighting, so I understand when Jonas' bruised soul shakes off Alvey's embrace.

Jay flirting with the lovely lady at the bar is classic Tucker goodness. The man could charm a corpse out of a grave, but he finally forgets about everything he has done wrong with Amy and the baby in simply flirting with a stranger who seems to like the attention, but won't mind playing hard to get. Such a great foil for the moment we've all been waiting for.

As Alvey sits passed out, Nate downs a shot and heads back to his father. Jonas is so good in this role because Byron Balasco plays on the musician and actor's innocence in crafting such a broken young man. He uses it as ammunition, and this scene is the execution of that casting decision.

Nate wakes up his dad, and after a faint declaration of "I'm gay". he says it louder the second and third time. Alvey is confused, and then, thinks his son is joking. Right here folks, is where Alvey metaphorically killed his son. A different reaction brings out a different action, bringing up my wondering thought of "what if" earlier. Alvey compounds the damage by reacting with anger, mad at Nate for picking such a complicated moment to tell him that he is a homosexual male.

Nate has enough, and storms out of the bar. This is what the jarring began in my head and the hard thumping started in my heart. We knew it had to be more to it than a simple angry walk away. Alvey and Jay follow him out into the late night hour, and the shaky camera tactic is used to perfection. It's like a world just cracked and people are caving in.

Jay is the first out of the door, but he has to calm down the jittery bouncer, who didn't look too pleased when three outrageously out of place men walked into the joint.

So, that leaves Alvey to go after Nate, trying to apply sutures to a cut that is way too deep for bandaging. Nate tries to hit his dad, misses, and Jay comes over, breaking the two men up before any physical damage can lie on top of the emotional toll. Alvey has done enough wrong, and he knows it here, as he tries to get a second chance to hear his son out.

Did anyone else realize that change in Alvey? The moment Nate rolled his eyes and then launched out of his seat, his father knew he had failed at parenting for the 15,000th time.

Jay finally separates Alvey from his brother as he repeatedly asks his oldest son, "did you know?" But what about Nate? He is fuming when the bouncer tries to grab his shoulder to calm him down, and the young Kulina aggressively flips the poor guy onto the ground, but the next thing that happens right after is something nobody was ready for.

The bouncer shoots Nate twice in the stomach, a reaction from fearing for your life when a strange out of town guest who is fuming flips you onto the ground like Steven Seagal did back in the 1990's. It wasn't a bad move and one that can be accepted, but it fractures the audience.

Balasco and the director wisely have the blood spray across the camera to shock the viewers even more, but there was enough of a skip in my heartbeat that a bucket of blood couldn't have held a close second in the shell-shocked rankings.

Jay and Alvey pick up a quickly expiring Nate, who has two gunshots to the center of his abdomen (not a good sign, especially if you have seen the David O. Russell film, Three Kings). Jay is screaming for an ambulance, but Alvey is just wrecked. He knows that his actions caused this unfortunate action, and there's nothing he can do. Not only has he possibly lost his youngest son, but he most likely lost his older son's trust as well. For good.

It's just sad all around.

Let it be said that the work of Grillo, Tucker, and Jonas in this scene is nothing short of tremendous. It isn't as jarring of a sequence without their talent on display, because a dramatic scene can be expertly written and designed, but without the actors to give the proper follow-through on a swing, the material falls flat. Grillo is as authentic as they come, but even he is showing new shades of greatness in a character full of avenues of despair. Tucker can go from charming to desperate inside a minute, and that versatility plays.

But, the biggest hat tip goes to Jonas, an actor who hasn't gotten the scenery chewing show stopping monologues that have went to his cast mates, but has made the most out of a difficult role. All of his quiet scenes of refuge led to this explosive moment, one that will reshape a show-even one with just one hour left in its chamber.

Nate was the man in the box, dying to get out but scared of the outcome of his arrival into a world he only dreamt of when the time was right. Jonas was superb, surprising a guy like myself who initially wondered a couple years ago if he really had the chops.

Ladies and gentlemen, he does. I hear he can sing a little too.

Round 5

Next week is going to be painful no matter how you slice it.

There will be a burial most likely (judging from the black and white attire), the big fight, and a lot of pieces getting picked up. I may have to watch in spurts so I don't get too worked up or emotional, because this show isn't pulling any punches during its final hours.

I've spoken openly about my displeasure over the premature end of this series, but I will admit this: Balasco may have crafted the perfect ending without knowing it was indeed, the end. I haven't seen the finale yet nor do I know exactly how Balasco works, but I can tell you that sometimes creators can't know they have one last punch left, because they may load up too much to please the fans and ease their own ambition.

Whether there was going to be a fourth season or not, Balasco has crafted a third season that has been equally mesmerizing, shocking, emotional, unexpectedly light-hearted, and altogether powerful to watch. I feel like I should tip the bartender whenever I'm finished watching this show.

DirecTV and AT&T could charge PPV prices for next week's finale, and I would probably fork over the cash. What Balasco has in store for Grillo's Alvey looks to be the stuff that legends are made of, and it's only bittersweet with what Matt Hughes is dealing with in real life.

Sometimes, art and real life merge together on the same road, causing an unexpected swirl of emotions. Sometimes, art just knocks you out cold. That's what "Cactus" did to me. I expected it to hit hard, and I was still floored by Balasco, Grillo, Tucker, Jonas, Lauria, Sanchez, and Acevedo. No matter what they do after Kingdom, this masterpiece will always sit on the front of their chest, like a badge of honor.

Great television does that. It leaves a dent and doesn't let up, even long after the television has been turned off.

As amazing as the first 38 episodes of Kingdom were, "Cactus" topped them all, creating an even higher expectation for Aug. 2's series finale, "Lying down in the light".

Somehow, I think Balasco and company will find a way to exceed them.

