'Kingdom' Recap: Five rounds with 'Old Pueblo'

AT&T/DirecTV

TALIA FRIGGING SHIRE!

Sorry, but when the "Kingdom" crew is joined by one of the most historical faces in the entertainment business, CAPS are required. The "Rocky" and "Godfather" alum kicked off last week's "Old Pueblo" with a suicide attempt that gathered the Kulina boys in Arizona to check on their OG Kulina matriarch. What followed was another potent dose of the AT&T Original series that reminded viewers how great it can be without any fighting.

Let's lace up and hit the ring for five rounds with DirecTV's "Kingdom".

Round 1

Kulina boys, assemble! There haven't been enough scenes with Alvey (Frank Grillo), Jay (Jonathan Tucker), and Nate (Nick Jonas) throughout the course of this series. They form the oasis of a series about men battling with the crossroad collision of their desires, demons, and responsibility. On the latest episode, a crisis brought them together for their best scene of the series.

With Shire's wounded bird in the hospital on a psych hold, the three gents retired to her home, where pizza, booze, suicide notes and uncomfortable conversation awaited. There was the easy going fun of Jay tempting Alvey's clean eating lion with a slice of pizza (did anyone notice the cheese wasn't even properly melted on top!?), and the older man kidding around with his sons. When you tabulate the damage between these three men, easy going talking shouldn't come easy. Jay resents his father for many reasons and Nate can't be himself around Alvey, but there's still time.

When I think of Alvey this week, I think of Hugh Jackman's Logan in his final film-a man who still has time to make amends with the people around him as well as his demons.

Round 2

Clarity for the Kulina sons. At long last, Jay and Nate found one of the skeletons throwing body shots at their father's soul when he told them about his mother's initial attempt to take her life. Grillo is so good in these scenes, recounting a poison he saw in his mother at an early age. Jay and Nate can finally understand the torment that has shaped their father into the man he is today.

With Tucker and Jonas, subtlety was their friend during these scenes, going for restraint instead of hyper-extended emotion. For a show about testosterone driven male characters, the ability of the cast to switch to restraint so easily is impressive.

When Alvey asks his sons to be more open in the future and talk more, one can only hope next week's Nate coming out scene will have a smooth landing.

Round 3

Wheeler (Matt Lauria) makes Dom (Kirk Acevedo)-or in other words, calls out the fake in the rogue trainer's plan. After Lisa fires the imposter, the two "friends" hit the bar for drinks and reflection. Before Ryan can start his second beverage, Dom is going on the attack and waxing the champion fighter's ego like a poor man shining a millionaire's shoes. At long last, now that he is settled and okay mentally, Ryan sees through Dom's baloney, and calls him out.

"If you were good to be my trainer, you'd be my trainer." BOOM! Dom was down for the count after Wheeler laid that body shot on him. From the shady past to the protein powder to the manipulation of Lisa and Ryan, Dom has been a thorn in the side of Navy Street, and judging by next week's episode, he's not done yet.

Round 4

About that scene between Lisa and Ryan in the kitchen before she fires Dom...it seems like these two are far from done. The feelings that seemingly hit a high note at the end of Season 2 (that kiss) have not been put out, and only festered under the surface. Their past may prevent them from ever being a legit couple, but the flames of passion and jealousy between two embattled souls will never die. Next week should take it to the next level when Ryan has to put Dom down.

Round 5

Christina adopts another soul into the Kulina house. Chris Coy's Cody hits a new level of low life scum when he fires Kayla even though she is earning well. When she finds out the young woman has no place to call home, she asks Jay if Kayla can crash, insisting that she is clean and won't beat up his mom and rob the place. Being the giving soul that he is, Jay agrees, and Kayla is officially bound for the Kulina estate. Where this goes is anyone's guess, but I would assume she can find some refuge there.

Speaking of Cody, are we going to get an Alvey-Cody showdown? Is there time? Would it affect the Hughes fight? All these showdowns and only two hours to get to all of them.

End game: The Kulinas gather for a history lesson, Dom is made, Christina adopts another, and Lisa still has rabid feelings for Ryan. And hospital produced chicken is a bad idea for fighters in training-or anyone for that matter.

Next week is going to be explosive to say the least. The penultimate episode will include Nate coming out to his father, Ryan going after Dom, and Lisa dealing with a defeated Garo (Bryan Callen).

See you then for five more rounds with "Kingdom"!

