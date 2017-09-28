Miranda Lambert coming to the Scottrade Center

JUNE 09: Singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert performs onstage during 2016 CMA Festival - Day 1 at Nissan Stadium on June 9, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Grammy Award winner Miranda Lambert is coming to the Scottrade Center in 2018.

Lambert’s new ‘Livin’ Like Hippies Tour’ will kick off in Greenville, South Carolina, on January 18 and will stop in St. Louis on March 16.

General admission tickets for the St. Louis show go on sale October 6, 2017 and can be purchased at LiveNation.com or TicketMaster.com. Citi card members can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. before the general public at citiprivatepass.com.

