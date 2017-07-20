Linkin Park's Chester Bennington follows path of best friend in life and death

FOX 5 DC

When I first heard about Chris Cornell dying via suicide back in May, the first thought didn't go to his music or legacy, but his family. A wife and their kids scrambling to put together the suddenly broken pieces of their lost patriarch. Cornell took his own life at 52 years of age by hanging himself in a hotel bathroom hours after a show in Detroit.

Today, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington hanged himself in his bathroom in Los Angeles, dead at the age of 41 years. Today would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday, who also happened to be a close friend of Bennington. The Linkin Park frontman sang Leonard Cohen's "Hallejulah" at Cornell's funeral two months ago, and battled his own demons of addiction and depression. Together over two marriages, Bennington also had six kids. He had been married for the past twelve years to a beautiful model, on the surface looked like he had it all together. But, what you don't know in life will beat you senselessly later on down the road.

The hardest thing with depression and addiction is not knowing the individual toll it is taking on a life. Sometimes, thinking about the kids left behind can only tell half the story.

All I have to do is listen to the lyrics of my favorite Linkin Park song, to connect with what Bennington was going through:

Do you feel cold and lost in desperation/

You build up hope but failure is all you know/

Remember all the sadness and frustration/

And let it go, let it go

Nobody is an expert, and we will probably never know the full story, but Chester Bennington was dealing with a lot of demons right up until the end of his life. His best friend had taken his life just two months ago, leaving behind a family. Perhaps Bennington saw that as some kind of release, or opportunity to become iridescent, which means surrounding yourself in a new luminous light.

Bennington and the band had released several albums over a wildly successful career, with their songs showing up in multiple films, and gaining momentum even years after their release. Try to listen to "Numb" and not feel a flood of emotion into your chest and senses. When I needed a pick-me-up during a run on the road, I flipped the ITunes playlist over to Linkin Park, and let Bennington's howl of a voice guide me through the hardest miles of my workout. Little did I know he was screaming so loud to cover up something so painfully hollow and lost.

That's life. Knowing as much as you can while being at ease with what you will never know. Chester Bennington had three kids with his second wife, and on May 28, his oldest daughter from his previous marriage graduated from college.

When Cornell died, Bennington posted a long sad note to his late friend on Twitter, talking about the Beatles and being inspired by the Soundgarden frontman.

It turns out that Bennington followed Cornell's lead in life and sadly, in death as well. You'd have to be naive to overlook all the parallels in their passings. The way they lived, the way they sang, the manner with which they went out, and the effect they had on each other.

Bennington liked poetry, and wrote this on Instagram on April 25, in a post entitled "The Flame": "But then I fought and held too tight, and somehow lost the spark that I could always see in you, before my flame went dark."

On July 20, Bennington's flame went dark for good. Another powerful voice in the world of music vanquished inside two months. Sad, maddening, and endlessly unfortunate.

Don't mind me, I'm going to turn on Linkin Park's A Thousand Suns and hit the road, reliving that Chester Bennington energy one last time.

