Local band plays big crowd at LouFest

Vocalist Chris Rhein of Starwolf plays at BMI Stage (Photo: KSDK)

On day two of St. Louis' biggest music event, Loufest, three fresh-faced bandmates sat in the press lounge at Forest Park, still buzzing with excitement over their debut festival performance the day before.

The St. Louis-based band Starwolf was selected to play the 4pm slot on the BMI stage at a sold out Loufest Music Festival, which took place this past weekend.

"It was amazing. Our crowd was everything we hoped for. The show went really well." said guitarist/keyboardist Max Sauer.

Playing a show this size was an entirely new experience for the trio.

Though the group's catalog of songs is humble, Starwolf's sound is rich with layers of bass, analog keyboard, and synth, reminiscent of 80's experimental pop. You can hear it here on their new single, "Promised Land."

When asked where their sound stems from, vocalist Chris Rhein says, "We're influenced a lot by the stuff we were subjected to growing up. The Talking Heads, Tears for Fears, Bill Withers, Al Green...smooth stuff."

If you were anywhere near the BMI stage on Saturday, you may have heard faint sounds of Starwolf covering the iconic "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" by Tears for Fears.

As for what's in store next for the new festival performers, Sauer says, "It's all in the works."

Miss Starwolf's set at Loufest? Keep up with the guys on Facebook for upcoming shows.

